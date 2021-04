Smith allowed a goal on 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The Oilers couldn't break through in the first two periods, but Smith did well to keep things close. The Oilers then scored four times in the third to reward the 39-year-old goalie with his third win in the last four games. Smith improved to 16-4-2 overall with a 2.30 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 24 outings. He could get another turn in the crease in Wednesday's rematch with the Canadiens.