Smith stopped 39 of 40 shots Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Senators.

Smith was sensational, earning No. 1 star honors after yielding just a Connor Brown second-period goal. The 38-year-old ran hot and cold last season with Edmonton, but the second-year Oiler has limited the bad outings in 2020-21 and owns a .922 save percentage that would be his best since 2011-12 with the Coyotes. Look for him to draw the starting nod Saturday in Calgary.