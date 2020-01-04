Play

Smith turned aside 35 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

After getting beaten on the power play early in the first period by David Pastrnak, Smith locked things down and didn't allow another puck to get by him. It's the veteran netminder's first win since Nov. 23, and on the season he still sports a shaky 3.01 GAA and .897 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories