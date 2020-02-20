Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting against Bruins
Smith will defend the home net against Boston on Wednesday.
Smith has been excellent at home in 2020, recording a 4-0-1 record and .919 save percentage. The Oilers will need to rely on strong goaltending once again with Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out of the lineup, but Smith's in line for a tough battle. The Bruins rank fifth in the league this year with 3.21 goals per road game.
