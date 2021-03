Smith will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Flames, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Smith has been fantastic this season, producing a .927 save percentage and a 9-2-0 record through 13 appearances. He has won both of his matchups against the Flames this year, letting up three total goals in the process. The Flames enter Monday's game ranked 23rd in the league with 2.68 goals per contest.