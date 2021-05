Smith will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Jets, per the NHL media site.

It comes as no surprise Smith gets the start in Game 1. The 39-year-old had a 21-6-2 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 32 regular-season outings, easily establishing himself as the Oilers' No. 1 option in goal. He won four of his five appearances against the Jets this year, allowing only nine goals on 140 shots in those games.