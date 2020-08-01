Smith will patrol the crease during Saturday's Game 1 against the Blackhawks, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith was outplayed by Mikko Koskinen during the regular season, but he has far more NHL playoff experience than Koskinen, which likely factored into coach Dave Tippett's decision to give him the nod for Game 1. The 38-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the postseason in a matchup with a Chicago club that he went 1-2-0 against in three starts during the regular season.