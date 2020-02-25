Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting in Anaheim
Smith will tend the road twine against the Ducks on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith took over the starting job when the calendar flipped to 2020, and he's held onto it due to an impressive .920 save percentage and 10-1-3 record in 2020. The Oilers will likely continue to ride the hot hand into a hopeful playoff berth. The Ducks are a favorable matchup to keep it going, too, as they've lost five straight home games and averaged 1.8 goals per contest in that stretch.
