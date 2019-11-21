Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting in L.A.
Smith will guard the goal during Thursday's road game against the Kings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith was sharp in his last start last Thursday against Colorado, stopping 31 of 33 shots en route to a 6-2 blowout win. The 37-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Kings club that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this year, 23rd in the NHL.
