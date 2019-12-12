Play

Smith will guard the goal during Thursday's road game against the Wild, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Buffalo, surrendering three goals on 22 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a road clash with a Minnesota club that's 7-1-3 at home this year.

