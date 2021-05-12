Smith will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road matchup with Montreal, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Smith wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, surrendering three goals on just 25 shots, but he was still able to secure his 20th win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that will be resting a number of key players including Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry.