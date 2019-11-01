Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting in Pittsburgh
Smith will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Penguins.
Smith was sharp in his last start Wednesday against the Blue Jackets, stopping 23 of 24 shots en route to his fourth win of the season. The veteran backstop will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that will be at full strength with Evgeni Malkin (lower body) returning to the lineup.
