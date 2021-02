Smith will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road clash with the Canucks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith has been fantastic since returning from injury Feb. 8 against Ottawa, compiling a 4-0-0 record while posting an impressive 1.83 GAA and .940 save percentage through five appearances. He'll attempt to remain unbeaten in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's lost three of its last four games.