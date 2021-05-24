Smith will start Monday's Game 4 in Winnipeg, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Starting a 39-year-old goaltender for the second time in as many nights with the season on the line isn't an ideal scenario for the Oilers, but they don't have much of a choice given how shaky backup Mikko Koskinen looked down the stretch. Smith imploded late in Game 3 as the Oilers blew a 4-1 third-period lead and suffered a third consecutive loss at the hands of the Jets, but Smith will need to put that disappointment behind him quickly and refocus for this elimination game.