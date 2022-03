Smith stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Smith put in a good performance and had plenty of support to earn his second win in four starts in March. The 40-year-old netminder improved to 7-8-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 18 appearances. Smith has alternated starts with Mikko Koskinen in the last six games -- if the pattern holds, it'll be Koskinen's turn in net Saturday versus the Flames.