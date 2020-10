Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Oilers on Saturday.

Smith played 39 games for the Oilers last season and posted a .902 save percentage and 2.95 GAA -- both marks worse than Mikko Koskinen's stats. However, Smith recorded a team-high 19 wins and served as a steady backup. The two netminders operated in a 1A-1B capacity last season and will likely follow a similar plan in the upcoming campaign. Smith won't be a dependable fantasy asset unless Koskinen gets hurt.