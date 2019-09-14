Oilers' Mike Smith: Still battling illness
Smith (illness) did not practice Saturday, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
Head coach Dave Tippett expects Smith to be sidelined at least a couple more days, so it's unlikely that he will see action in Edmonton's first preseason game, scheduled for Monday. But rest assured, with several weeks between now and the regular season, the veteran backstop will be good to go for Opening Night.
