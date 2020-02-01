Smith will defend the road net in Saturday's matchup versus the Flames, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith played well in Wednesday's contest against the Flames, stopping 25 of 28 shots, but fell in a shootout. The veteran goalie had an excellent January still, as he posted a 5-0-2 record with a .920 save percentage, but this is expected to be another tight matchup against the division rival.