Smith will protect the road net in Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith got the hook after just one period ruing Thursday's loss to the Kings, as he allowed three goals on 12 shots. The Oilers are affirming their confidence in the veteran, however, and he'll get a crack at a struggling Vegas team. The Golden Knights have dropped six of their last eight outings and averaged 2.75 scores per game in that span.