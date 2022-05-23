Smith stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Smith didn't have much to do early on, and he answered the Flames' attack well as they pushed later in the game. The 40-year-old was also on the receiving end of a charge from Milan Lucic in the third period, briefly leaving the game before being cleared to return after clearing the concussion spotter's protocol. Smith's starting to find his groove again with two straight wins, though that's the longest streak he's had in the playoffs. He'll likely be in goal again for Tuesday's Game 4 against a Flames team hungry to re-tie the series before heading back home.