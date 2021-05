Smith allowed only one goal on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

A somewhat fluky Brock Boeser goal in the opening minute was the only puck to get behind Smith on Tuesday. The 39-year-old goalie improved to 19-6-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 29 appearances. He's likely to get another look against the Canucks on Thursday.