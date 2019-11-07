Oilers' Mike Smith: Struggles while penalty killing
Smith allowed three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Two of the Blues' goals came with an Oiler in the penalty box, and Smith was unable to stabilize his team in those moments. The 37-year-old dropped to 5-4-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 10 starts this year. Expect Smith and Mikko Koskinen to continue splitting the games nearly evenly going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.