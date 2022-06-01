Smith allowed six goals on 25 shots in an 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Smith has not started series very well -- he's given up 13 goals on 70 shots across the Oilers' three series openers this postseason. Mikko Koskinen relieved Smith in this contest, and the Oilers' offense was able to get their starter off the hook despite falling short in the end. Despite the poor Game 1 performance in the last round, Smith was given the nod again in Game 2, though the Avalanche are likely to be much more formidable on offense than the Flames were.