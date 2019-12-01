Oilers' Mike Smith: Succumbs to Canucks
Smith gave up five goals on 38 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
Smith allowed two goals in the first period, but the Oilers were able to erase that deficit. The Canucks stormed back for three unanswered tallies to win it in the end. Smith dropped to 7-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 15 starts this year. He likely won't play in Sunday's rematch in Vancouver, as Mikko Koskinen is expected to start the second half of the home-and-home set.
