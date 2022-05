Smith allowed four goals on 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 Game 1 loss to the Kings.

Smith was pretty solid in this one until committing an awful turnover late in the third period, passing the puck from behind the net directly to LA's Alex Iafallo, which led to the game-winning score. Although Smith had a major flub which essentially caused the Oilers Game 1, he'll still likely get the start in goal over Mikko Koskinen for Wednesday's Game 2.