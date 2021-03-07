Smith stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Smith was fairly sturdy in Saturday's contest, and a three-point effort from Connor McDavid was enough to earn the veteran goalie a win. The 38-year-old Smith improved to 7-2-0 with a 2.29 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 11 contests. Smith and the Oilers face the Senators three times next week -- he'll be a popular choice in weekly formats and DFS with such a favorable schedule ahead.