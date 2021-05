Smith gave up two goals on 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Smith wasn't necessarily bad -- the goals against him came on a rebound and a deflection. The Oilers didn't give him much help in the contest. The 39-year-old netminder had a fair amount of success against the Jets in the regular season, posting a ,936 save percentage against them in five outings. He'll likely be back between the pipes for Friday's Game 2.