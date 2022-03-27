Smith surrendered four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Flames.

Smith entered the game after Matthew Tkachuk scored at 5:06 of the second period, ending Mikko Koskinen's night at five goals on 12 shots. Tkachuk quickly struck again on Smith, who failed to stop the bleeding. The Oilers' offense covered Koskinen's damage, so Smith took the loss in the contest, dropping to 7-9-2 with a 3.41 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 19 appearances. A more favorable matchup awaits against the Coyotes on Monday for whichever goalie gets the start.