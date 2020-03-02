Play

Smith will defend the cage on the road for Monday's matchup with Nashville, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith hasn't suffered a regulation defeat in his last five contests, as he posted a 3-0-2 record over that stretch along with a 2.55 GAA. The netminder figures to face significant pressure from a Nashville squad that is averaging 33.3 shots (fourth highest in the league).

More News
Our Latest Stories