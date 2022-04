Smith will defend the cage at home versus Dallas on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Smith is rolling right now with a six-game winning streak during which he posted a phenomenal 1.49 GAA and .955 save percentage. At this point, the Oilers will likely continue to utilize the hot hand, which could see Smith see the majority of the games heading into the playoffs, though Mikko Koskinen will be waiting to step in if needed.