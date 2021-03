Smith will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith will start for the fourth time in five games. The 39-year-old has been solid in March, generating a .909 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record. The Canadiens are a challenging opponent, as they rank 10th in the league with 3.19 goals per game. However, they'll be without winger Tyler Toffoli (lower body), who leads the league with 16 even-strength goals this year.