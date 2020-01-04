Oilers' Mike Smith: Tending twine Saturday
Smith will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game versus Boston, Jonathan Willis of The Athletic reports.
Smith will make his second straight start. The 37-year-old hasn't played well lately, as he's finished with below a .900 save percentage in six straight starts, posting a 4.10 GAA and losing each contest. The Bruins have been shaky lately, but it'll be tough to rely on Smith in the fantasy realm.
