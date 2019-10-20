Smith will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The veteran hasn't suited up in the last two games, but has been solid this season, racking up a 3-1-0 record to go along with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage in four starts. Smith will likely be busy in the game, as the Jets has averaged 33.6 shots per game this season, good for ninth in the league. The 37-year-old appears still challenged by Mikko Koskinen for starts this campaign, so every start maters for the veteran to hold his starting spot.