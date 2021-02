Smith will guard the cage for Thursday's road matchup against Montreal, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Smith made his season debut Monday and looked terrific, stopping 27-of-28 shots in a win over Ottawa. The 38-year-old will likely continue splitting playing time with Mikko Koskinen, but could see a larger workload if he performs consistently. However, his matchup Thursday isn't as easy as his season debut; Montreal leads the league with an average of 3.85 goals per game.