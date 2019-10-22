Smith will be in goal on the road against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Smith has put together a strong start to the season, as he is sporting a 3-1-1 record with a 1.97 GAA and one shutout. Coach Dave Tippett has split the netminding duties between the veteran and Mikko Koskinen to start the season, but a couple more impressive outings from Smith could tip the scales in his favor. The listless Wild have managed a mere 2.25 goals per game thus far, bolstering Smith's chances of a securing win No. 4.