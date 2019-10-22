Oilers' Mike Smith: Tending twine Tuesday
Smith will be in goal on the road against Minnesota on Tuesday.
Smith has put together a strong start to the season, as he is sporting a 3-1-1 record with a 1.97 GAA and one shutout. Coach Dave Tippett has split the netminding duties between the veteran and Mikko Koskinen to start the season, but a couple more impressive outings from Smith could tip the scales in his favor. The listless Wild have managed a mere 2.25 goals per game thus far, bolstering Smith's chances of a securing win No. 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.