Smith surrendered five goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Jets in Game 3.

The Oilers should have had this game after Jujhar Khaira put them ahead 4-1 early in the third period. Instead, they fell apart over the final 10 minutes of regulation, and Smith was unable to hang onto the lead. A set play off a faceoff in overtime led to Nikolaj Ehlers completing the Jets' comeback and Smith taking his third straight loss in the playoffs. Smith can't blame a lack of offense in Game 3, but now the Oilers will have to pull off a reverse sweep if they're to advance, starting with Monday's Game 4. A starting goalie for that contest has yet to be named.