Smith allowed five goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Flames.

Smith kept the Flames off the scoreboard in the first period, but they fired back with four tallies in the second. The Oilers' offense never got going, mustering only 17 shots against Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. Smith fell to 14-4-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 22 appearances. The Oilers' next game is scheduled for Friday versus the Canucks -- Smith should be well-rested in time for that contest.