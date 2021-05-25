Smith allowed four goals on 43 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg in Game 4.

After allowing five goals in Game 3, Smith had another tough regulation for the Oilers but was fabulous in overtime, stopping Nikolaj Ehlers in close late in the first OT. Unfortunately for Smith, a Kyle Connor breakaway in the third overtime snuck past the 39-year-old and sent the Oilers home early in this year's playoffs. The Kingston native allowed 12 goals in this series, including three in overtime and is a pending UFA this offseason.