Smith stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Smith earned his second straight victory, and fourth in his last five starts, after teammate Dominik Kahun struck for the winner less than 30 seconds into overtime. After a rather middling first season in Edmonton in which he logged a .902 save percentage, the 39-year-old Smith has been slump-proof in 2020-21, going 21-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage. It remains to be seen if Smith will draw the starting assignment or get the day off for Saturday's regular-season finale.