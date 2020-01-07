Oilers' Mike Smith: Victorious in high-scoring affair
Smith stopped 32 of 36 shots in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Smith was staked to a 3-0 lead early, and that was more than enough on this night, as Toronto would get only to within a goal. Following back-to-back wins, the veteran netminder is .500 on the year, holding a 9-9-3 record in 23 games this season. Next up is a road game in Montreal on Thursday before returning to Alberta to take on the Flames on Saturday. Smith will start at least one of those contests.
