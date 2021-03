Smith allowed three goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Smith was solid throughout most of the game, although he let in a pair of goals late in the third period. The 38-year-old improved to 10-3-0 with a 2.36 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 15 games. The Oilers finish a back-to-back Thursday when they host the Jets -- Mikko Koskinen will likely start that contest to allow Smith some rest.