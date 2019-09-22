Oilers' Mike Smith: Will play this week
Smith (illness) will play in at least one preseason game during the upcoming week.
Smith returned to practice last week but has yet to make his preseason debut with Edmonton. The team has three games left before the regular season with Tuesday's home tilt against Arizona being his next chance to suit up.
