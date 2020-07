Coach Dave Tippett plans to use both Smith and Mikko Koskinen during the playoffs, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith and Koskinen split the load pretty evenly during the regular season, so although teams generally rely on one netminder during the postseason, this news doesn't come as a complete surprise. Smith has posted a 19-12-6 record while maintaining a 2.95 GAA and .902 save percentage through 39 appearances this campaign.