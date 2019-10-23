Smith stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

It was tough to find fault with Smith on any three of the Minnesota goals, two of which came on rebounds in tight and the third of which was a point shot that deflected off of Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse. Still, Smith is still winless (0-2-1) in his last three starts after opening the year with three straight wins. Despite the recent skid, Smith owns a sturdy 2.15 GAA and .925 save percentage and will continue to share time with Mikko Koskinen.