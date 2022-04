Smith made 33 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Smith picked up his ninth consecutive win, and he has allowed just 10 goals over the past eight. The 40-year-old goalie was in the midst of a forgettable, injury-marred season prior to this stretch, but Smith has gotten healthy at the right time, reestablishing himself as the top option in Edmonton's crease heading into the playoffs.