Smith allowed three goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

The Oilers had a 3-0 lead after one period, but the Flames clawed back to tie the game, with Smith letting in a bad goal from a 132-foot Rasmus Andersson shot. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane then each scored their second goals of the contest to restore the lead and secure the win. This is the first time Smith has won three games in a row in these playoffs. The 40-year-old will look to close out the Flames in Thursday's Game 5 back in Calgary.