Smith and the Oilers won't play until Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs following news that the Canadiens' next three games were postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, per NHL Public Relations.

The Oilers were scheduled to face the Canadiens three times this week, but all of those contests will be rescheduled. In turn, the team will have a full week of rest under their belt when they take the ice against Toronto on Saturday. Smith is the expected starter for that game. After all, he's recorded a .922 save percentage across 16 appearances this year.