Smith allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Monday.

Smith did his best to keep the Oilers in the game, but they lacked the offense to get their goalie off the hook. The 37-year-old has succeeded through four starts, allowing only 10 goals on 120 shots while posting a 3-1 record. He'll still be challenged by Mikko Koskinen for starts throughout the year, and it's unclear which of the two will tend twine Wednesday against the Flyers.