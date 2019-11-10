Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Another favorable matchup Sunday
Koskinen will start Sunday in Anaheim, Oilers radio analyst Bob Stauffer reports.
Koskinen shut out the Devils in his last start, and he should keep rolling against another bottom-10 offense in Anaheim. Both season-long and DFS owners should fire the Finn up with confidence.
