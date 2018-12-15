Koskinen saved 31 of 32 shots en route to a home win over the Flyers on Friday.

The only damage against Koskinen was a Jakub Voracek tip-in. Edmonton finally has found a complementary goalie to Cam Talbot in the 30-year-old Finn, but Koskinen has actually been the preferred option of late. He's been brilliant with an 11-3-1 record, 2.12 GAA and .930 save percentage over 16 games. Our mad respect goes out to those who had the foresight to add Koskinen off waivers after the first real sign of Talbot's struggles, though both tenders are hot at the moment.